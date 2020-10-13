ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter Unified SaaS Security Platform Delivers Open XDR Approach

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

GreyMatter provides an Open XDR solution that delivers the following outcomes:

Integration of multiple independent security tools for unified detection, investigation, and response

Cross-technology visibility in weeks, powered by a patented “universal translator” solution

Aggregation of relevant data on demand, without the need to build and maintain costly and cumbersome data lakes

Continuous optimization of security technologies and processes

A guided reporting framework to drive security program measurement and continuously increase maturity

Automation across the security lifecycle, applying the development principles of continuous integration/ continuous deployment to the security realm

24/7/365 support from a team of security and program management practitioners, dedicated to helping teams achieve security program goals

To further bolster GreyMatter’s Open XDR offering, ReliaQuest recently integrated with SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform. This integration enables organizations to prevent, detect, respond, and hunt across existing cybersecurity technologies, regardless of vendor, which vastly increases visibility across the enterprise. As part of the solution, data is collected from SentinelOne and ingested into GreyMatter’s proprietary universal translator, where it is normalized with data from a customer’s other technologies – including SIEM, multi-cloud, and third-party tools.