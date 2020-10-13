ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter Unified SaaS Security Platform Delivers Open XDR Approach
October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
ReliaQuest announced its “Open XDR” approach that solves modern enterprise cybersecurity challenges through its GreyMatter platform.
GreyMatter provides an Open XDR solution that delivers the following outcomes:
Integration of multiple independent security tools for unified detection, investigation, and response
Cross-technology visibility in weeks, powered by a patented “universal translator” solution
Aggregation of relevant data on demand, without the need to build and maintain costly and cumbersome data lakes
Continuous optimization of security technologies and processes
A guided reporting framework to drive security program measurement and continuously increase maturity
Automation across the security lifecycle, applying the development principles of continuous integration/ continuous deployment to the security realm
24/7/365 support from a team of security and program management practitioners, dedicated to helping teams achieve security program goals
To further bolster GreyMatter’s Open XDR offering, ReliaQuest recently integrated with SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform. This integration enables organizations to prevent, detect, respond, and hunt across existing cybersecurity technologies, regardless of vendor, which vastly increases visibility across the enterprise. As part of the solution, data is collected from SentinelOne and ingested into GreyMatter’s proprietary universal translator, where it is normalized with data from a customer’s other technologies – including SIEM, multi-cloud, and third-party tools.
