ReliaQuest Awarded Patent Recognizing Data Comparison Capabilities

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest has been granted a patent recognizing innovative capabilities within its proprietary Universal Translator, an integration engine powering the company’s cloud-native GreyMatter Open XDR platform. The patent acknowledges the Universal Translator’s unique ability to query, aggregate and normalize disparate data types across various sources, without increasing storage requirements, costs or creating massive data lakes which adds additional burden to an organization.

For organizations that have deployed GreyMatter, the Universal Translator enables security teams to unify visibility into their diverse technology ecosystems, providing a comprehensive view into their threat posture and better oversight of their operating environment. Unique to GreyMatter, the Universal Translator goes beyond ingesting data from just a limited set of security controls and provides visibility into business applications and cloud environments enabling more comprehensive threat detection with deeper context, analysis and automation. The approach is analogous to normalizing multiple languages into a universal language that everyone in the world can read, understand and respond to in conversation.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem and New Integrations

The Universal Translator, along with an open API model, has enabled ReliaQuest to integrate its GreyMatter cloud-native platform with more than 60 market-leading technologies spanning SIEM, EDR, anti-virus, firewall and cloud platform providers. In addition to current integrations with brands like Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Microsoft, CrowdStrike and VMware Carbon Black, ReliaQuest has added new partners to its ecosystem, allowing customers to achieve a single, complete view of threats across various technologies to bolster detection, investigation and response capabilities. These new partner additions include expanded integrations with AWS Azure GCP, AWS, Zscaler, Juniper Phantom, Juniper Demisto, Proofpoint, Dark Trace, Tenable, Rapid7, Cisco, Splunk Phantom, Fortinet Fortigate, ExtraHop Reveal(x) and Obsidian Security.

According to a recent report from Enterprise Strategy Group titled, “The Case for Open XDR,” 36% of organizations said that integrating disparate security analytics and operations tools was one of their highest priorities, while another 48% were somewhat active in a project to integrate disparate security analytics and operations tools.