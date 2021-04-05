ReliaQuest Appoints Derin McMains as Director of Mental Conditioning

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced the appointment of Derin McMains as its Director of Mental Conditioning, a strategic role as the high-growth cybersecurity company continues its rapid global expansion. A former professional baseball player, McMains pairs his sports psychology education with extensive experience as a mental performance coach for Major League Baseball teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners, as well as top-tier organizations. He leverages his past experience to train ReliaQuest on using the power of mindset to drive desired outcomes.

Using proven psychological theories and applied mental skills practices that helped the Giants win three World Series championships in five years, McMains focuses his mental conditioning work at ReliaQuest on three key areas:

● Teaching the psychological components of high performance, centered around ReliaQuest’s core values of adaptability, accountability, focus and helpfulness;

● Driving mindset messaging across the organization, including finding creative ways to communicate the mindset professionals should strive for each day, and being intentional about setting our minds to focus on the controllable;

● Supporting ReliaQuest to clarify strategy, processes and communications to achieve goals, while developing long-term habits that drive consistency in execution.

As a former professional baseball player and manager, McMains realized the importance of mindset in sports and further built on his learnings by establishing mental conditioning programs for the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and the University of Notre Dame. He is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant through the Association of Applied Sport Psychology and holds a Master of Science in Psychology as well as a Master of Arts in Sport and Exercise Psychology. As ReliaQuest’s Director of Mental Conditioning, McMains will be reporting directly to Murphy.