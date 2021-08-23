ReliaQuest Announces New Corporate Headquarters at Thousand & One

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced a new corporate headquarters at Thousand & One in Tampa, Florida. The new headquarters will support the ongoing growth of ReliaQuest as the company expands operations within the US and to new regions globally. The building, the distinctive center point of Tampa’s new Water Street neighborhood, is part of a holistically balanced urban design experience within a walkable community bringing people, productivity and wellness into alignment. ReliaQuest will occupy the top six stories, totaling 120,000 square feet of office space, with external signage at the top of the building.

Developed by Strategic Property Partners, Thousand & One is a 20-story commercial office space inspired by the native ecology of Florida, its architecture and industry. Connecting the rich, natural beauty of the region to the workplace, Thousand & One features double-height planted terraces carved into the building, which create coveted outdoor space and frame views of the water. A model for the well-being of tenants, the building features two lushly landscaped rooftop terraces, floor to ceiling windows to maximize light throughout the office space and 40% more fresh outside air than traditional office buildings. Encouraging collaboration, community and thoughtful use of both group and private spaces, Thousand & One is also home to a town-hall-style gathering space, an open-air conference facility and an employee fitness center.

The design of the building also follows the guidelines of the scientifically backed WELL Building Standard to increase cognitive performance and foster satisfaction at work. Thousand & One anticipates receiving its WELL Core and Shell certification by the International WELL Building Institute, which previously designated Water Street Tampa as the first pre-certified WELL neighborhood in the world. WELL designation reflects a building or community’s commitment to promoting well-being for residents, tenants and visitors through specific evidence-based design and policy strategies based on principles of light, air, water, nourishment, movement, materials, mind and community.