ReliaQuest Announces New Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

With more than 25 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium companies and hyper growth startups, Kara Wilson has played an integral role in growing some of the most influential technology companies, including Okta, FireEye, Rubrik, and Cisco. She also currently serves as a board member for a number of companies including Paychex, KnowBe4, OneStream, and OutSystems in conjunction with her Senior Advisor role at KKR & Co.

Over his 20-year career, Alex Bender has established a track record of driving growth in both revenue and brand marketing for some of the most influential cyber brands including Tripwire, McAfee, Archer Technologies, RSA and Mimecast (MIME) where he recently served as SVP of Global Marketing. In his new role, Bender will be spearheading ReliaQuest’s global brand and revenue marketing growth strategies as the organization expands its operations to meet the industry’s increasing demand for unified extended detection and response (XDR) security solutions.