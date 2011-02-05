Reisinger joins as CEO, EMEA and Latin America

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Palo Alto Networks announced the appointment of Helmut Reisinger to the position of CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

An internationally recognized business leader, as CEO of Orange Business Services, Reisinger led a global organization of 28,000 employees supporting the digital transformation of enterprise customers around the world. Before joining Orange Business Services in 2007, Reisinger held leadership positions across Europe at Avaya Inc, NextiraOne Germany and Alcatel Austria.

Reisinger will work closely with Palo Alto Networks’ President BJ Jenkins to drive the acceleration of the company’s global growth strategy, and will join CEO and Chairman Nikesh Arora’s management team.