Registration opens for Infosecurity Europe 2021 live expo and conference: 13-15 July, Olympia London

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Visitor registration is now open for Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, organised by Reed Exhibitions Ltd. The exhibition and conference will run from 13-15 July at Olympia London. This year’s event will combine both physical and virtual elements, to enable participants who cannot attend the live event to get involved, with selected talks and discussions to be recorded and made available online.

Registration – which will be valid for both ‘live’ and online sessions – is now open here.

Infosecurity Europe is also delighted to be able to announce details of the first confirmed Keynote Speaker: Robert Hannigan, former Director General of GCHQ. Robert will take to the stage on Day 3 (Thursday 15 July) for his presentation on Discussing the Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity and its Impacts, during which he will discuss the reality of nation-state sponsored cybercrime, and how security professionals can mitigate that risk and develop a resilient information infrastructure for their organisation.

Details on the Keynote Speakers for Day 1 and Day 2 will be released in the coming weeks.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “Infosecurity Europe 2021 will provide one of the first opportunities in over a year for the information and cybersecurity community to come together face-to-face. By making sessions available via a mix of virtual and physical platforms we aim to make the event more widely accessible. Whether visitors attend in person or online, they’ll have the opportunity to learn from the experts, explore the latest products and technologies, and build valuable relationships. We truly can’t wait to meet everyone again, and finally celebrate Infosecurity Europe’s 25th birthday. It may be a year later than planned, but we’re looking forward to being back together as a community.”

The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, colleagues and partners is of top priority. Infosecurity Europe 2021 will be run in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, based on emerging direction, scientific evidence and guidance from domestic and international relevant authorities (including the WHO), trade and industry associations, and Reed Exhibitions’ own commissioned subject matter experts. More information is available here.

In addition to the live expo in July, Infosecurity Europe will be running an exciting virtual conference from 8-10 June 2021 (the dates on which this year’s show was originally due to run), focused on rethinking and regrouping as the impact of COVID-19 continues to become apparent. The programme is designed to provide expert solutions to problems, stimulate conversation and ideas, and develop participants’ skills and careers. The full agenda is available here.