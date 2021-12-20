Reflectiz’s Website Security Platform Expands NessPRO’s Cyber Protection Basket

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Reflectiz signed a strategic marketing agreement with NessPRO – Ness’ software products group. According to the agreement, NessPRO will market Reflectiz’s website security platform as part of its portfolio of cyber security solutions.

The Reflectiz platform addresses the growing number of security and privacy risks arising from external components installed on websites. It monitors them remotely - without becoming a risk itself - using AI and big data analysis to pinpoint which external components could pose security risks.

Third- and fourth-party components - including social media elements, advertisements, analytics tools, authentication applications, accessibility mechanisms, and client-side-based development environments - may number in the tens or even hundreds across any number of corporate domains.

As these are managed by external service providers, they could undergo changes or upgrades that easily bypass an organization’s cyber protection framework - encouraging threat actors to infiltrate the site and steal sensitive business and customer data.

With the Reflectiz platform, which requires no installation or maintenance, organizations can mitigate these threats to effectively eliminate any gaps in their cyber defense.

NessPRO, Ness’ software products group, represents in Israel more than 30 international and Israeli companies developing software products designed for the enterprise market, and has served the Israeli market for 40 years. Besides selling software products in various business models, NessPRO is also engaged in the integration, marketing, service, training, and maintenance of these products.