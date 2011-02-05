Reed Exhibitions announces that Infosecurity Europe 2021 will take place 13-15 July

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Reed Exhibitions Ltd, the organiser ofEurope’s number one information security event, Infosecurity Europe, has announced today thatas a result of discussions with partners, venue and key stakeholders, Infosecurity Europe 2021 will go ahead from 13-15 July at Olympia London. The event was postponed from its original June dates following the UK Government’s announced roadmap out of lockdown.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said, ‘Just as with every other large-scale event scheduled for this year, our plans are subject to this roadmap progressing as outlined, with the majority of Covid restrictions in England lifting on 21 June. We will of course continue to closely monitor the situation.’

The safety and health of visitors, exhibitors, speakers and staff continues to be the number one priority. Reed Exhibitions willbe taking all the appropriate steps and measures to ensure that Infosecurity Europe 2021is as COVID-secure as possible and will provide full details on this in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the organisers want to ensure that the conversation continues within the information security community and will be providing a programme of virtual content on 8-10 June. More information will be available on the Infosecurity Europe website soon.

Nicole Mills continues, ‘We’re very much looking forward to bringing together the information security community in-person once again, with an engaging and inspiring exhibition and conference programme that will spark ideas and conversations, enable people to do business, and help to drive the industry forward.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their continued support and patience during the last year.’

Infosecurity Europe, now in its 25th year, takes place at Olympia, Hammersmith, London, from 13-15 July 2021. It brings together information security professionals from every segment of the industry, as well the leading industry suppliers showcasing their products and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts. Expert practitioners are lined up to take part in the free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop programme. Find out more at https://www.infosecurityeurope.com