Rapid7 Introduces New Layered Context Capabilities for InsightCloudSec

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7 Inc. announced new layered context capabilities within the company’s InsightCloudSec offering, the company’s fully-integrated Cloud-Native Security Platform (CNSP). With the addition of layered context functionality, security teams are provided a consolidated, unified, and real-time view of risk signals, including misconfigurations and public exposure, across their environment.

As security teams struggle to keep up with the adoption of cloud technologies within their organizations, they often end up stitching together multiple point solutions. This leaves teams with limited understanding of risk in their cloud including services, hosts, containers and serverless environments. As a result, the reduction and management of risks found in cloud security becomes extremely difficult and time consuming. Rapid7’s addition of layered context provides organizations with a consolidated, resource-oriented view of the most critical risks in their environment, enabling them to more effectively prioritize and remediate issues.

InsightCloudSec enables organizations to improve their cloud security through continuous security and compliance. With InsightCloudsec’s layered context capabilities, customers receive:

• Context-Driven Risk Assessment

See all the context you need in a single place to help speed up prioritization, notification, and remediation of the most significant risks in your environment.

• Up-To-The-Minute Insights

Get agentless, real-time visibility into configuration changes, vulnerabilities, and suspicious behaviors in your cloud environment within minutes without fear of rate limiting.

• Streamlined Asset & Policy Management

Leverage a unified data model that standardizes your asset inventory allowing your team to consolidate policies across providers and throughout the development lifecycle.