Rajant named a winner of Security Today’s 2021 “Govies”

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Security Today launched its government security awards program in 2009 and for 2021 participation was greater than ever as government security continues to be an ongoing concern. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries naming Platinum and Gold winners using criteria including features, innovation, user-friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity and impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability. According to Security Today editor-in-chief Ralph C. Jensen, “It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic had a very little effect upon product development and deployment in the government security sector. We appreciate all the manufacturers who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local, and Native American jurisdictions. We’re pleased to honor these winners and thank all those who participated in this amazing process.”

Enabling highly mobile IoT applications for state and local government public safety and security, the Rajant ES1 is a compact, lightweight IP67 network node that supports 4.95-5.85GHz. The ES1 supports machine-to-machine (M2M), machine-to-infrastructure (M2I), and man-to-machine data, voice, and video communication to extend communication beyond the reach of LTE and Wi-Fi in challenging environments. It is ideal for wearable technology, like the Vorbeck HD4 vest, and robotic platforms, like Boston Dynamic’s Spot. Shares Rajant’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith, “We are grateful for Security Today’s Govie distinction. Like all other Rajant BreadCrumbs, the ES1 has the unique capability to perform flawlessly for mission-critical situations. The radio node can hold multiple simultaneous connections, over multiple frequencies, with other nodes in the Kinetic Mesh, eliminating the need for a controller node while adding network reliability. No connections have to be broken for new ones to be made, providing for resilient mobility and a level of autonomy that public safety and security demands.”