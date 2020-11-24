Radiflow and Mitsubishi Electric UK are working together to strengthen security within Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Automation markets

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announced a collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric UK to address the needs of IEC62443 cyber security standards in the Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Automation markets.

Radiflow develops trusted industrial cyber security solutions for critical business operations that have been successfully deployed in over 4,000 sites by major utilities and industrial enterprises worldwide.

The combination of the automation knowledge and tools of Mitsubishi Electric UK with the cyber security and IEC 62443 compliance skills of Radiflow, provides a holistic view of a client’s risk posture. Radiflow will also provide Mitsubishi Electric UK customers with a consultancy service for cyber security, which includes the provision of OT security risk assessments, provision of Radiflow intrusion detection software and general advice on alignment with IEC 62443-3.

In addition, the solution will help customers to support asset owners in satisfying the requirements of the NIS Directive along with due diligence in alignment with CPNI (Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure) best practice.

In August, Radiflow launched Cyber Industrial Automated Risk Analysis (CIARA), the first fully automated tool for asset data collection, data-driven analysis and transparent risk metrics calculation including risk scoring per zone delivering best practice around risk modelling and management using the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.