Radiflow Partners with MMX to Secure Critical OT Telecommunication Infrastructure

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

MMX Communications Services, a trusted integrator for the oil and gas sector and part of the TXO Group, announced a partnership with Radiflow, a leading Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity provider, to secure critical infrastructure for their customers. This will ensure the continued reliability of communications networks between off-shore systems and on-shore operations. This will address the growing fear of cybersecurity attacks, at times driven by state-sponsored actors, against the oil and gas industry.

Recent global events have put the energy sector on high alert as their markets become increasingly volatile. Global energy reliance has also seen these industries become the target of highly sophisticated cyber-attacks, which threaten to shut down entire infrastructure networks. While recent cyber-attacks have seen major disruptions to IT networks, such an attack in the petroleum industry can be catastrophic, as their off-shore operators may be stranded, completely shut off from on-shore operations.

OT networks, including especially those used for critical oil and gas production, need to be continuously monitored. “Unlike traditional IT networks that can be cataloged and protected on a systematic basis, gas and oil OT networks are often made up of layered technologies that are integrated with legacy systems,” said Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow. “This leaves unknown vulnerabilities exposed to hackers while forcing teams to manage the reality that the cybersecurity perimeter is not always clearly defined.”

With modern offshore networks transmitting masses of data across multiple types of networks, operating them is highly complex. It’s important to remember that each technology needs its own defense against cybersecurity threats. This must be done while ensuring all systems are active 24/7. One way that Radiflow supports OT networks is by helping them to catalog their full system, then create a virtual representation in a digitally mirrored network. From there, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity teams can safely recreate globally known attacks, then practice best responses. They can also mitigate against future attacks and create best practices, should something happen down the road.