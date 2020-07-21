Rackspace Technology leads Aramex’s migration to public cloud, bolstering the global logistics and transportation firm’s edge

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology™ announced that Aramex is in the process of migrating from on-premise data centres to Amazon Web Services (AWS) following a comprehensive Professional Services consultation.

Aramex, which moved more than 103 million shipments globally last year, started its cloud journey with the creation of one of the largest data lakes in the Middle East and the deployment of machine learning models in areas of customer experience and last mile innovation.

Through the managed public cloud environment, the Dubai-based organization has already achieved cost savings when scaling, which was crucial during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic where it saw around 30-40% growth in e-commerce volumes. Working with Rackspace Technology Aramex is also provided with expert cloud security, compliance services and the ability to leverage data analytics, ultimately enabling it to become cloud native.