Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category globally and for the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2021 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 74th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

Rackspace Technology recognition by ISG is due to double-digit revenue growth in 2020 and strong earnings leverage as earnings growth outpaced revenue growth for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

This new recognition follows the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions report for the U.S. which recognized Rackspace Technology as a Leader in Managed Hosting & Managed Services for midmarket. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant reports provide valuable insights to enterprise buyers on the strengths, competitive differentiators and unique selling points of leading service providers serving each market.

Inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data Rackspace Technology submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Rackspace Technology continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for multicloud services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”