Rackspace Technology Has Earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.