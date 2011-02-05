Rackspace Technology Achieves Snowflake Premier Partnership Level

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced achieving Snowflake’s Premier Partnership Level. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, has chosen Rackspace Technology for this partnership to assist with their growth by leveraging data services experience and skills, and ability to accelerate value for customers. The new status puts Rackspace Technology in the top 30 list of partners in the Snowflake partner ecosystem in the US.

Snowflake enables organizations to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

Rackspace Technology and Snowflake have worked together for companies like Innovyze, a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry.