Rachael Shattock, Event Director at Nineteen Group

With 20 years of events experience, Rachael Shattock was appointed Group Event Director for International Security Expo, International Cyber Expo and International Disaster Response in early 2020. Here, she speaks about the event’s pivot to online, and the women who have shaped the agenda for International Security Week 30 November – 3 December.

What is ISWeek?

For the first time, we are set to welcome leading experts from around the globe in the studio and remotely from 30 November – 3 December for International Security Week (ISWeek), which is a virtual version of co-located events International Security Expo (ISE), International Cyber Expo (ICE) and International Disaster Response Expo (IDR). Filmed in a television studio, we’ll be delivering fireside chats and lively debates, as opposed to ‘death by slideshow’!

There is a big proportion of women on the agenda this year, could you tell us more about the growing female presence in the security sector?

A quick look at our speaker line-up for the ISWeek highlights some of the remarkable women that are successfully driving the sector forward, from all corners of the industry. For example, kicking off ISWeek, Day One (30 November) will focus on International Security, sponsored by HS Security. Here, Lucy D’Orsi, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Specialist Operations CTP UK will join us to discuss the priorities of the Counter Terror Police in the UK today.

There are lots of statistics around that say women are more likely to be adversely affected by disasters, do you think that impacts the sector?

Women of all ages are increasingly becoming a target of extremist violence and terrorist acts according to the UN , with terrorists playing on traditional gender roles to further their aims. However, we are all impacted by extremism - Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett who tragically died in the Manchester Arena attack will provide invaluable insights into the human cost of terrorism on everyone. She’ll contribute to a session on the lessons learned and the steps taken to introduce Martyn’s Law aka Protect Duty, creating a benchmark for venue operators and owners to help protect society.

The percentage of women working in cybersecurity is roughly 24%. Was it more difficult to find women to speak on the topic?

Absolutely not – there are plenty of women doing fantastic work in the cyber security industry. On Day Two (1 December), International Cyber Threats will take the spotlight, sponsored by Tripwire. Emma Philpot MBE, CEO of IASME Consortium will reveal the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cyber crime. This lively debate will touch upon all relevant aspects of this complex topic, offering insights from real CISOs and highlighting the practical issues faced across all industries. Joining Emma on Day Two, the internationally renowned ‘People Hacker’, Jenny Radcliffe, will chat with ISWeek host Philip Ingram MBE on how many people see cyber security as a technical issue, forgetting it starts with a person in the physical environment.

There are also a number of women in senior political roles, could you explain a bit more about their sessions?

Angela Essel, Senior Home Office Official will reveal the priorities of the Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC) on Day Three (2 December) which focuses on Protecting CNI & Crowded Places and adapting Law and Order – sponsored by Apstec Systems. This is an initiative to help the government and UK security sector suppliers work more closely – making it easier to bring customers and solutions together. Wrapping up ISWeek, Day Four (3 December), sponsored by Blackberry, will draw attention to International Disaster Response. Delivering the keynote address, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, former Minister for Department of International Development will outline Britain’s leading role in disaster response, emphasising that it is not about reacting to the disaster, but preparing communities in disaster-prone zones.

Why should people attend ISWeek?

Aside from a host of fantastic guests, ISWeek content is CPD certified by The Security Institute, so attendees will gain two points for every hour of learning, with a total of 29 CPD points on offer. Attendees who join us live for ISWeek will receive the State of Security report, authored by Westlands Advisory, which provides an outlook of how the sector will evolve over the next five years, detailing critical trends and market analysis.

