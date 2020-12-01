RS2 Technologies Launches Feature-rich Upgrade to Access It! Universal

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

RS2 Technologies, a provider of access control systems, today announced additional functionality and enhanced integrations for video and key management with its latest software update for Access It! Universal. Version 8 brings a range of new features, including licensing updates and more options for mobile credential functionality, which allows touchless access and streamlined integration that limit human interaction in deployment.

Access It! Universal is aimed at providing businesses of all sizes with an access management solution to fit their needs — whether it’s simple access control for a few employees in a single building or multiple locations for thousands of employees in a multi-region, multi-server system. Updates to the software build on the RS2 goal to provide customers with the ability to envision a truly customizable design that allows them to select the features they need to build a scalable, cost-effective system.

The new update also allows for seamless integration with Traka by ASSA ABLOY, which offers intelligent key and equipment management through the Access It! Universal dashboard. Users can grant and restrict access to Traka cabinets and lockers, allowing for the seamless transmission of equipment, such as keys or tablets, to employees without having to assign managers to issue them. Intelligence-driven event monitoring and records enable customers to audit in accordance with company policies.

The Version 8 update also includes:

Licensing that can now be managed instantly, anytime from within the Access It! Universal application with the click of a button.

Simplified API license management.

Mobile credential integration with HID Global and Farpointe, as well as ACT ID, RS2’s free credential option powered by WaveLynx Technologies.

Enhanced DVR integrations that allow users to view third-party video directly in the Access It! Universal software instead of launching a new program in a new window, enabling a more integrated viewing of playback and live video.