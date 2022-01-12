REvil ransomware gang comment from CybelAngel

January 2022 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

Following the Russian Govt arresting members of the REvil ransomware gang – David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel offers the following comment:

"It’s a major action that puts a hold on one of the most active and fearful ransomware groups on the year 2021. It sure is a game-changer and will affect other remaining groups.

But let’s be honest: this won’t prevent existent and new groups from attracting members, so let’s remain vigilant. What will probably happen is more suspicion between members, thus more security to protect themselves and keep going their activities."