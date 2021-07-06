REvil Ransomware: Comment from Infoblox

July 2021 by Craig Sanderson, VP of Product Management, Infoblox

“The Kaseya attack, which paralyzed companies such as the supermarket chain Coop in Sweden, shows that anyone can be targeted. Instead of being blackmailed by cyber criminals, organizations need to proactively prepare defenses to mitigate against paying a painful ransom and reputation loss among customers and partners. To prevent such damages, companies should make their security strategies as proactive as possible and keep back-ups in case a system reset is needed. Because attackers commonly use DNS for communicating with malicious domains, DNS security can help block those communications while providing indispensable visibility into the activity of impacted machines, helping customers understand the scope of a breach for quick response.”