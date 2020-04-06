RETN Deploys new PoP in Frankfurt, Germany at maincubes FRA01 Data Center

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

maincubes, a data center developer/operator with a proprietary secureexchange® platform delivering highly secured colocation, interconnection services and cloud onramps, announces it has added international network service provider RETN to its portfolio of network providers available onsite in its Frankfurt FRA01 data center in Germany. First client for RETN’s IP transit services in the maincubes facility is a German managed services provider (MSP) from the Frankfurt area, efero GmbH.

RETN operates its own end-to-end Eurasian network. With more than 300 network Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and 15 offices located across Europe, Russia and CIS markets, RETN has approximately 73,000KM of lit fiber available for the delivery of IP transit, Wavelengths, Ethernet/VPN, DDoS protection and other network connectivity services.

As a European data center developer/operator, maincubes has its two large-scale facilities located at the Internet hubs of Frankfurt, Germany (maincubes FRA01) and Amsterdam, the Netherlands (maincubes AMS01). A third maincubes data center, maincubes FRA02, is currently planned for. The company equips its data centers with the highest redundancy features including 2N power setups and N+1 cooling designs, allowing them to uniquely offer 100% uptime SLAs. The RETN network PoP now deployed in the maincubes Frankfurt FRA01 data center adds to these redundancy attributes by establishing new, low-latency network routes into Eastern Europe, Russia and Asia while further enhancing network-path redundancy in these territories.

Eastern Europe - Poland and Russia

The first client for RETN’s newly created network PoP in the maincubes Frankfurt FRA01 data center is efero, a managed services provider (MSP) from Germany based in the Frankfurt region. The company already had a presence in maincubes FRA01 but needed stable IP transit services to Eastern Europe. “The network access to this region delivered by RETN meets and exceeds our expectations. It came with high-level switching capacity being delivered on schedule,” says Esra Fernau Managing Director at efero. “The uncomplicated personal approach and clear communication from both RETN and maincubes greatly supported us in meeting our network deployment goals. The experienced engineering professionals at the maincubes FRA01 data center were also of considerable help to us. In addition, we really appreciate the good price/performance ratio offered by RETN and maincubes.”

As a technology-driven company with clients ranging from SMBs to enterprises, efero offers a wide portfolio of managed services including cloud, CRM/ERP integration, IT security, virtual voice solutions, and more.