RDP attacks surged by 330% in the US amid pandemic

May 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to data extracted and analyzed by Atlas VPN, remote desktop protocol (RDP) attacks rocketed by 330% in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in cyber-attacks correlates almost precisely with the start of lockdowns worldwide from March 10, 2020.

The report shows that:

• In the US, RDP attacks surged by 330% from the start of the pandemic.

• Hackers attacked users in the US around 872,964 times daily from March 10, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

• In Spain, remote desktop attacks shot up by 524%, comparing February 9 - March 9, 2020, to March 10-April 10, 2020.

• Threat actors attacked users in Spain, on average, 689,465 times daily during the pandemic.

• In Italy, RDP attacks sky-rocketed by 428%, when comparing the total volume of attacks in February 9-March 9, 2020 to March 10-April 10, 2020.

• Hackers attacked users in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, and China, a total of over 148 million times from March 10, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

The full report provides detailed RDP brute-force attack statistics for the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, and China from February 1, 2020, until April 15, 2020.