Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Special Reports

RDP attacks surged by 330% in the US amid pandemic

May 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to data extracted and analyzed by Atlas VPN, remote desktop protocol (RDP) attacks rocketed by 330% in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in cyber-attacks correlates almost precisely with the start of lockdowns worldwide from March 10, 2020.

The report shows that:

• In the US, RDP attacks surged by 330% from the start of the pandemic.

• Hackers attacked users in the US around 872,964 times daily from March 10, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

• In Spain, remote desktop attacks shot up by 524%, comparing February 9 - March 9, 2020, to March 10-April 10, 2020.

• Threat actors attacked users in Spain, on average, 689,465 times daily during the pandemic.

• In Italy, RDP attacks sky-rocketed by 428%, when comparing the total volume of attacks in February 9-March 9, 2020 to March 10-April 10, 2020.

• Hackers attacked users in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, and China, a total of over 148 million times from March 10, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

The full report provides detailed RDP brute-force attack statistics for the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, and China from February 1, 2020, until April 15, 2020.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 