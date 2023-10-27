Qumulo Broadens Availability of Azure Native Qumulo

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Qumulo announced the general availability of Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service (ANQ) in 11 new regions: France Central, Germany West Central, North Europe, Norway East, Sweden Central, Switzerland North, UK South, UK West, West Europe, Canada Central, and Canada East. Azure Native Qumulo is a scalable, feature-rich, unstructured data storage service that powers a wide range of workloads that leverage Azure cloud.

The expanded footprint of Azure Native Qumulo is a significant milestone in Qumulo’s drive to help its customers Scale Anywhere™. In the past, customers with large-scale file workloads were deterred from leveraging cloud services by limitations in scale, feature set, and performance demands. Previous file-based cloud storage solutions were also price-prohibitive and made it difficult for companies to estimate their cloud spend.

Companies can provision ANQ on-demand for use cases that require high performance and low latency such as video editing for media and entertainment, subsurface modeling for oil and gas, vendor neutral archives for healthcare imaging, genomic sequencing for life sciences, and many others. A five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Qumulo helps customers maximize the benefits of cloud-based storage by allowing them to scale their data simply and cost-effectively.

As a fully managed service, Azure Native Qumulo combines the simplicity of the cloud with the rich feature-set, scalability, and performance of Qumulo on-prem to power any workload, at any scale. It allows customers to provision an enterprise-grade, cloud-native file system in minutes with just a few clicks — right from the Azure portal. Customers can migrate their on-premises workloads to Azure without re-architecting applications, dramatically simplifying unstructured data management at scale across on-prem and cloud deployments.