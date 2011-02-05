Queen’s University joins Rolls-Royce Cyber Technology Research Network

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Rolls-Royce Cyber Technology Network was launched in 2020. The research network, which Queen’s has now joined, is focused on enhancing product security for the company’s power and propulsion systems. Rolls-Royce is committed to staying ahead of emerging threats and its customers rely on the company to defend them against those threats and remain cyber-resilient.

To achieve this, the company must remain vigilant and agile as it evolves its security systems. This research network will help to keep Rolls-Royce at the cutting-edge of product cybersecurity.

Two universities, Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania have already joined the network and research projects are underway.

Bringing a UK facility into the network will allow Rolls-Royce to extend the innovative developments already being explored in cyber technology research to an international scale and could help to inform cybersecurity thinking for next generation programmes such as Tempest.

Phil Townley, Director Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce Defence said: “Across Rolls-Royce we are committed to staying ahead of emerging threats and our customers rely on us to defend them against those threats and remain cyber-resilient. To achieve this, we must remain vigilant and agile as we evolve our security systems. This research network will help to keep Rolls-Royce at the cutting-edge of product cybersecurity.

"We have already seen proven benefits from the organisations we have collaborated with in the US, and I am looking forward to extending this network within the UK and utilising the expertise that Queen’s University will offer us.” Professor Máire O’Neill, Director at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) based at Queen’s University, added: “We are delighted to join this prestigious network of cybersecurity scientists working to strengthen Rolls-Royce response to emerging and sophisticated cyber threats.

The technology research network is expected to conduct two to three Rolls-Royce funded projects with each school per year. All three schools have research projects underway with nearly half starting at the beginning of this year. In total, there are currently over ten separate projects that cover four broad topic areas.

The network will not only benefit Rolls-Royce’s Defence business but will also address the cybersecurity challenges across wider business areas including Civil Aerospace.