Quantum to Showcase Latest Solutions for Protecting and Preserving Critical Data at VirtualQ | Protect and Archive Event
June 2020 by Marc Jacob
Quantum Corp. announced it will host VirtualQ | Protect & Archive, a virtual video event featuring live keynotes, educational sessions and technology demonstrations, from June 9-10, 2020. Over the course of two days, Quantum will present on the latest developments in data protection, business continuity, and managing and archiving large unstructured datasets. The company will also host virtual sessions featuring subject matter experts and technology partners, including Veeam and WekaIO, exploring subjects such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and enabling productive remote workforces. The event will serve as a forum for customers who depend on Quantum for data protection and archive technologies, enabling them to connect with Quantum leaders in secondary storage.
VirtualQ | Protect & Archive attendees will learn about protecting and preserving their most critical data including:
• Preparing for a future where 80% of data is unstructured
• Best practices for backing up and managing immense amounts of data
• Machine learning at scale (with WekaIO)
• The role of object storage within Enterprise IT
• Tactics to protect data from ransomware and cyber threats
• The latest innovations to come from Quantum’s partnership with Veeam Attendees can sign up to meet virtually with Quantum experts including executives, engineers and product leadership teams.
