Quantum to Showcase Latest Solutions for Protecting and Preserving Critical Data at VirtualQ | Protect and Archive Event

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corp. announced it will host VirtualQ | Protect & Archive, a virtual video event featuring live keynotes, educational sessions and technology demonstrations, from June 9-10, 2020. Over the course of two days, Quantum will present on the latest developments in data protection, business continuity, and managing and archiving large unstructured datasets. The company will also host virtual sessions featuring subject matter experts and technology partners, including Veeam and WekaIO, exploring subjects such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and enabling productive remote workforces. The event will serve as a forum for customers who depend on Quantum for data protection and archive technologies, enabling them to connect with Quantum leaders in secondary storage.