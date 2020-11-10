Quantum Significantly Expands Portfolio to Classify, Manage and Protect Unstructured Data Across its Lifecycle

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corp. unveiled a major expansion of its solutions portfolio to help customers classify, manage and protect video and unstructured data across its lifecycle. Addressing the need to manage data end to end – on premise or in the cloud – is another key step in Quantum’s strategy to be the leading provider of management and storage services for unstructured data.

The expanded portfolio includes:

• Quantum ATFS – a new file-based storage platform with integrated data classification enabling new ways to visualize, automate, and purposefully place data in the right place, at the right time.

• Quantum StorNext® 7 File System – the latest version of Quantum’s high-performance file system, now with new ways to automate data placement on NVMe for high-throughput, low latency workloads.

• Quantum ActiveScale™ Object Storage – Quantum expands its ActiveScale line with a smaller capacity three node object storage system, along with new features such as object lock to protect critical data.

These new solutions will be introduced prior to Quantum’s VirtualQ I Transform events, Nov. 17 and 19, and will be available via a software subscription license based on capacity, demonstrating Quantum’s commitment to delivering unstructured data solutions with purchasing and deployment options that align to organizations’ needs.

Helping Customers Unlock the Business Value of Unstructured Data Accelerated data growth, lack of visibility and control over data, and more data movement are contributing to organizations’ challenges of managing unstructured data sprawl and harnessing the value that is in this unstructured data. Advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics are driving new lifecycle requirements, including the need to ensure data accessibility for decades and beyond, and protecting against data loss, disaster and cyber attacks. By managing data across its lifecycle, Quantum is empowering customers to navigate the new data landscape and manage data and storage for greater productivity and efficiency.