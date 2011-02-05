Quantum Corporation Settles Legacy SEC Investigation

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corporation announced today that the Company and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") have settled a cease-and-desist proceeding arising out of the SEC’s investigation of the matters disclosed in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February 8, 2018, September 14, 2018 and August 6, 2019.

The matters concern the Company’s historic accounting practices, internal controls and a restatement related to revenue recognition for transactions between the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 and the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The settlement includes a cease and desist order and payment of $1.0 million as a civil penalty