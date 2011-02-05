Quantum Completes Acquisition of ActiveScale Object Storage Business

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corporation announced it has completed its acquisition of the ActiveScale™ object storage business from Western Digital Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Western Digital Corp. The acquisition expands Quantum’s leadership role in storing and managing video and other unstructured data using a software-defined approach.

The ActiveScale product line adds object storage software and erasure coding technology to Quantum’s portfolio, enabling the company to expand its product offerings in the object storage market. Object storage has emerged as a potent response to the exponential growth of video and other forms of unstructured data. This content requires high-speed capture and processing (typically done with a file system like Quantum’s StorNext® solution), then is often retained for years or decades. Examples of this unstructured data include video and images for entertainment, surveillance and security, marketing and training, and more. Prior to this acquisition Quantum has successfully delivered and supported the ActiveScale object storage product line for over five years.