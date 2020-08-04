Quantum ActiveScale Software Verified as Veeam Ready Object Solution

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corp. announced ActiveScale™ S3-compatible object store software has been verified as a Veeam® Ready Object Solution. ActiveScale object store solutions adds to a growing list of Quantum offerings on the Veeam Ready roster, and its qualification with Veeam extends Quantum’s leadership role in storing and managing unstructured data in the Enterprise using a software-defined approach.

In March 2020 Quantum acquired the ActiveScale solution, a software-defined object store that provides massive scale and the highest levels of data durability. ActiveScale software is simple to deploy and manage, offering a reliable solution for long term retention of backup data. Designed as a self-healing, highly scalable object storage system, ActiveScale software provides a data-forever storage infrastructure.

Veeam supports the Veeam Ready Program to provide a solution qualification process to ensure its Veeam Technology Alliance Program (TAP) partners meet Veeam functional and performance standards. By attaining Veeam Ready status, customers are assured that storage solutions are compatible with Veeam Backup & Replication™ features.

Building Momentum in Active Archive

The acquisition of ActiveScale object storage, combined with leading tape platforms, elevates Quantum’s participation in the archive community and further strengthens the company’s focus and participation in customers’ active archive infrastructure. The Active Archive Alliance announced July 20 that Quantum has joined the organization, which collaboratively provides end-users with the technical expertise to design and implement modern solutions to manage large unstructured data growth for decades. Quantum joins a growing number of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that work together to elevate new active archiving strategies, technologies and use cases to unlock the value of archival data.