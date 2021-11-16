Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage Achieves AWS Outposts Ready

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Quantum Corporation announced that its ActiveScale™ object storage solution has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. ActiveScale object storage systems can now be used alongside an AWS Outposts deployment to provide Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) compliant object storage for Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) services running on an AWS Outposts rack. This validated solution enables enterprise organizations to maintain data sovereignty and low latency access within their own facilities while using AWS infrastructures, empowering them to keep pace with modern data demands through a hybrid cloud strategy.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. By combining AWS Outposts with Quantum ActiveScale object storage systems, customers across a range of industries – including financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications and government – can take advantage of the full suite of AWS services in any datacenter. For AWS services running on AWS Outposts that require Amazon S3 compliant storage, ActiveScale object storage systems provide unique capabilities:

• Easy-to-manage Amazon S3 storage that automatically meets Amazon S3 strong consistency requirements

• Efficient geo-dispersed data protection

• Consistent performance at any scale with no rebalancing required, with ActiveScale Dynamic Data Placement (DDP) and Dynamic Data Repair (DDR)

• Low total cost of ownership for an object store system with an integrated class of storage for cold data

With the recent introduction of ActiveScale Cold Storage, ActiveScale is a unique object storage platform architected for both active and cold data. The ActiveScale platform maximizes data protection and availability with geo-spreading across multiple geographies, replication between ActiveScale systems, as well as replication to Amazon S3 in the cloud. This tested and validated object storage solution for AWS Outposts environments delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure with massive scale and flexible deployment options, including as a fully managed object storage service. Complementary to AWS Outposts services, ActiveScale as-a-service offerings enable a secure, fully managed, hybrid cloud computing infrastructure, complete with Amazon S3-compatible storage of both active and cold datasets at up to 80 percent lower cost than comparable on-site solutions.