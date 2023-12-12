Qognify launched Qognify VMS 7.4

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Qognify, part of Hexagon, a provider of video and incident management solutions, announced Qognify VMS 7.4. The latest version of its enterprise-class video management software (VMS) gives organizations greater operational flexibility and video availability, inside and outside the control room.

A standout component of Qognify VMS 7.4 is the new Qognify Web Client. Built from the ground up, it leverages the latest streaming technology and places exceptional live viewing, playback and investigation capabilities in the hands of the people who need it – whether on patrol, off-site or in the control room. Its highly secure, modern user interface can be accessed via standard browsers on various platforms, delivering optimal performance and low latency, to enable faster and more efficient and informed decision-making.

Incident response and investigations are also accelerated through improvements to the forensic search tool QogniFinder, which now supports metadata streams from Axis and Bosch cameras, as well as through a new suite of AI-based video analytics. Powered by SAIMOS® technology and available for purchase alongside Qognify VMS 7.4, these include perimeter security, counting, object detection, fire/smoke detection, face recognition and gender/age analysis.

As more organizations currently using other VMS solutions from Qognify discover the specific benefits of Qognify VMS 7.4, new powerful upgrade tools are available to simplify and accelerate the migration of large systems with multiple management servers.

Qognify VMS 7.4 is available now worldwide.