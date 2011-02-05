Pythian Adds Security Assessment to its Managed Google Workspace Administrative Services

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

As remote and hybrid workplaces become standard, organizations are challenged with providing multiple access points to data to maintain necessary levels of productivity and collaboration. At the same time, companies need to strike the right balance between accessibility and functionality for employees, while maintaining important security and compliance measures.

Pythian’s Security Assessment thoroughly reviews role-based access control for Google Workspace data and application services, ensuring all data is protected in accordance with the organization’s desired configuration. The security audit has three distinct phases beginning with an evaluation of the organization’s current Google Workspace environment and security settings. Pythian’s Google Solution Experts then present their findings and make recommendations for improvements. The process includes two consulting sessions with guidance to implement any remediation and other updates.