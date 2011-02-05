PwC UK and Panaseer join forces to offer continuous Cyber Risk Monitoring

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Panaseer, the Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform for enterprise security, announces that it has joined forces with PwC UK, to offer continuous Cyber Risk Monitoring. This will pave the way for continuous and accurate measurement, monitoring, and reporting of cyber risk.

Panaseer and PwC UK bring together best-in-breed technology and consulting services. Gartner recognised CCM as a new product category in its 2020 Risk Management Hype Cycle and listed Panaseer as an inaugural vendor. PwC UK was named a Leader in European Cybersecurity Consulting Services in the Forrester Wave™ for European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers in Q4 2019. Customers will be able to leverage executive reporting dashboards from PwC UK, which are informed by continuously updated, accurate, assurance metrics from Panaseer. Together the companies can meaningfully advise and improve a customer’s risk posture. The collaboration combines PwC UK’s strategic and executive reporting expertise with accurate and real-time security data from Panaseer’s CCM platform.

This joint offering will reduce the risk of cyber incidents and fines, whilst saving time and resource that is currently spent on security reporting and compliance. By giving a holistic and quantitative view across the entire technical security landscape, customers are able to complete robust risk modelling and scoring to make risk-based diagnosis and decisions. They can also prioritise investments based on risks that matter the most, which will maximise RoI from risk reduction initiatives.