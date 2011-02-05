Pulse Secure recognized as a market leader in Network Access Control

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

The “SPARKS Matrix™: Network Access Control (NAC), 2020” report, by research firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, determined that the NAC market is expected to grow by 17.2% CAGR from a market size of $1.580 billion in 2019 to $4.07 billion by 2025.

“We rated Pulse Secure in the top 3 NAC vendors that scored the highest overall ratings, and a frontrunner in accommodating on-going and emerging trends – it is highly flexible, competitive and scalable,” said Piyush Dewangan, industry research manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “With recent enhancements, Pulse Secure is well-positioned to deliver integrated secure access capabilities based on a Zero-Trust Security model for hybrid IT with granular classification, contextual visibility, and adaptive access control.” The Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking (SPARKS) Matrix report cites Pulse Secure as offering a flexible and scalable enterprise-grade NAC solution to support the requirement of large enterprises with “an easy path to NAC with wizard-based configurations to start with rich endpoint discovery, profiling, inventory and guest management features, and then extend functionality for granular user and endpoint compliance enforcement, automated threat response, and scaled management.”

Among the capabilities highlighted in the report that earned Pulse Policy Secure (NAC) a technical leadership ranking, the most distinguished are:

• Comprehensive capabilities for 360-degree visibility into remote and network connected devices

• Automated or self-service provisioning of guest, BYOD, and IoT devices

• Endpoint compliance, and enables automated threat response and remediation with built-in UEBA capability

• 802.1X and non-802.1X implementations depending on the organizations desired security posture; embedded, enterprise-class RADIUS server for layer-2 authentication and enforcement

• Agent and agentless options for pre- and post-admission control with host checker functionality that verifies an endpoint’s security posture

• Works with an organization’s existing wired and wireless infrastructure, NGFW, SIEM, MDM and vulnerability solutions

• Centrally administered through Pulse One to manage over one million connected devices - each physical or virtual appliance can support up to 50,000 devices and is available for AWS and Azure

Pulse Policy Secure, as part of the Pulse Access Suite, offers enterprises operational advantages from common unified Client, policy engine and system management which results in more rapid deployment, integrated visibility and consistent access control policy for data center and cloud.

According to the report, NAC is an approach in network security to manage and control access of endpoint devices and users to corporate networks based on an organization’s security policies. Organizations access policies can be based on endpoint configuration, authentication, and/or user’s identity. NAC is increasingly becoming mature and accepted as a key technology to improve an organization’s overall security defenses. Both large and mid-sized organizations are looking at full-scale deployments and extending NAC security to a greater number of devices and endpoints. Traditionally, the adoption of security technologies is primarily driven by compliance to broader global regulations. In the global market, banking and financial services, education, government and healthcare sectors are the primary users of NAC solutions. However, organizations from several industry verticals are increasingly focusing on improving their security measures to enhance overall security. IT/OT convergence has resulted in increased exposure to cyberthreats to the industrial environment, and NAC vendors are expanding their capabilities to support IT/OT convergence.