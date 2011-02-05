Pulse Secure and SecureWave Partnership

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced a new distribution partnership with SecureWave, a leading data security and IT infrastructure value added distributor, to grow its sales channel across the Israel to meet accelerating demand for Zero Trust access security.

SecureWave, part of the Exclusive Networks Group is present in more than 30 countries around the world, and maintains an active community of more than 350 partners. The company will offer the integrated portfolio of Pulse Secure solutions, including virtual private network (VPN), software defined perimeter (SDP), network access control (NAC), and virtual application delivery controllers (ADC). The agreement will include Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust-based Access Suite which delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and cloud environments.

As part of the new distribution agreement, SecureWave will support Pulse Secure partners with sales and technical enablement, lead generation and a full educational programme.

The Zero Trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 38.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2024 according to MarketsandMarkets Research.

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust focus is delivered with the Pulse Access Suites. The Suites provide remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, network access control (NAC) and virtual application delivery controller (ADC) functionality.

Pulse SDP is a Suite add-on which activates software defined perimeter (SDP) components within existing Pulse solutions to provide direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and resource optimization.

In November, Pulse Secure won the Software Defined Vendor of the Year at CRN Channel Awards 2019 recognising its development of new software defined technologies to help the channel meet growing demand for Zero Trust security.