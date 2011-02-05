Pulse Secure and Gigamon Partnership Strengthens Secure Access from Any Device as Market Demand for Zero Trust Network Access Grows

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced successful integration and joint compatibility testing between Gigamon and Pulse Secure to ensure customers that Pulse Secure’s Network Access Control (NAC) solution, Pulse Policy Secure, can fully leverage the endpoint contextual information received from Gigamon as remote workers return back to their office. The combination of Gigamon and Pulse provides organizations real-time visibility of network-connected devices and Zero Trust control leveraging adaptive authentication and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to detect anomalies and mitigate unauthorized and malicious access to network applications and resources.

Pulse Policy Secure is a top-selling, full-featured Network Access Control solution that is easy to deploy, manage, integrate and scale. Gigamon, sends consolidated traffic information with dynamic filtering to Pulse Policy Secure to enhance endpoint visibility across distributed networks and more automated endpoint security compliance. Leveraging Pule Secure UEBA features, Pulse Policy Secure can identify and respond to anomalous activity such as suspicious IoT activity, DGA attacks and MAC spoofing as part of the solution’s adaptive authentication capabilities aligning to Zero Trust control.

Joint Solution Benefits include:

● Support Zero Trust strategies. Discover, profile and authenticate users and devices prior to granting access according to their security posture.

● Define security posture policies for user roles and endpoints. Then automatically enforce access rules on all endpoints (based on identity, role, device class and security posture) before they are allowed on the network.

● Improve overall security. Enforce dynamic network segmentation of devices at the network edge to prevent threats from spreading laterally, and enable bidirectional integration with the security infrastructure (SIEM and NGFW, for example) for expedited threat response.

● 360-degree endpoint insight. Pulse Policy Secure captures in-depth endpoint intelligence and continuously monitors for suspicious state changes to provide reports about access issues and trends.

● Behavioral Analytics. Correlation of user access, device contextual information, and system logs in a new analytics engine to find anomalies and mitigate threat risks.

Pulse Policy Secure integrates with the Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric, which is used to monitor all network traffic — including east-west data center traffic and private and public cloud workloads — so all traffic can be analyzed together in order to reduce blind spots and increase the likelihood of spotting suspicious behavior.

Additional benefits of using Gigamon alongside Pulse Secure include traffic aggregation to minimize port utilization. In cases where network links have low traffic volumes, the Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric can aggregate these together before sending them to the Pulse Policy Secure NAC solution in order to minimize the number of ports that need to be used. By tagging the traffic, the Fabric ensures the source of traffic can be easily identified.

In addition, Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric offers enhanced control of asymmetric routing to ensure session information is kept together. Pulse Policy Secure gains the complete context of an endpoint’s connections and fortified security analytics.

The enhanced integration capability is freely available as part of the standard licensing model for both platforms, as part of Pulse Policy Secure and Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric. Pulse Secure Partners also offers Gigamon solutions to its client base, making the partnership of particular relevance to the security channel community.