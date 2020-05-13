Pulse Secure Responds Integrated Platforms with New Pulse Access Suite Plus

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced its new suite of secure access solutions for hybrid IT that provides organizations a simplified, modular and integrated approach to modernize access productivity, management and Zero Trust control. Pulse Access Suite Plus helps businesses of all sizes and industries consolidate disparate security access tools to gain seamless, secure access to applications and resources from any location, network and device.

Converging cybersecurity technology stacks

According to Enterprise Strategy Group, 36% of enterprises are actively integrating disparate security analytics and operations tools to form a more cohesive security software architecture. CISOs are seeking scalable, intelligent, and automated solutions that can greatly improve security efficacy, operational efficiency, and business enablement. At the same time, more than half of organizations consider seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration within their hybrid IT strategy. As such, architectures and integrated platforms will continue to supersede best-of-breed point tools in 2020 to align with the changing security needs of hybrid IT, mobile workers, and IoT device growth.

Pulse Access Suite Plus

Pulse Access Suite is a secure access solution set that provides adaptive identity and device authentication, protected connectivity, extensive visibility and analytics, and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments. By consolidating disparate security access tools into an integrated platform, enterprises gain easy access for users and a single-pane-of-glass to streamline provisioning, management and scalability. Organizations can centrally orchestrate Zero Trust policy to ensure compliant access to applications, resources and services across distributed network, private cloud and public cloud environments.

The Suite brings together a comprehensive secure access portfolio comprised of:

• Secure remote and cloud access with Zero Trust policy enforcement

• Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO)

• Device compliance and mobile device management (MDM)

• Endpoint and IoT device profiler, and network access control (NAC)

• User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) and anomaly detection

• Application delivery controller (ADC) and Web Application Firewall (WAF)

• Optimal Gateway Selection (OGS)

• High availability and business continuity options

• Pulse One centralized management

The Pulse Access Suite Plus also adds numerous new functions into this integrated offering, including: advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), service level and high availability assurance through virtual Application Delivery Controller, and on-demand emergency capacity coverage.

Access Suite work with an enterprise’s existing network, cloud and security infrastructure and supports physical, virtual and cloud deployment. The solution supports a broad array of applications; legacy, Cloud and SaaS. With Pulse Access Suite, enterprises realize lower total cost of ownership while attaining procurement, deployment, expansion and support advantages.

Availability

Pulse Access Suite Plus comes in essential, advanced and enterprise editions – each edition extends secure access functionality to support hybrid IT access and Zero Trust control. Access Suite are available within annual subscription, licensed by concurrent or named user, with prices starting from $80.00 to $155.00 USD per user per year. Pulse Secure Appliances, sold separately, are available in physical, virtual and cloud configurations. Pulse Access Suite are sold through a global network of authorized partners and managed service providers.