Pulse Secure Recognized Among Representative Vendors in Network Access Control by Industry Research Firm

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that Pulse Secure was recognized among representative vendors within Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Access Control (NAC).

Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) is an easy to use NAC solution that offers extensive user and device visibility, adaptive access management, dynamic guest and IoT device segregation, and automated threat response. The solution enables organizations to gain Zero Trust control by working within their existing hybrid IT infrastructure and security ecosystem.

The complete Gartner Market Guide for Network Access Control report can be obtained at http://www.pulsesecure.net/GartnerN....

According to the May 2020 Gartner report:* “Most organizations interested in network access control (NAC) are looking to establish security of devices and users accessing the network, driven primarily by audit findings and to some degree a zero trust network security strategy. Gartner recommends that security and risk management leaders responsible for network and endpoint security should:

· Implement NAC solutions that integrate well with existing network infrastructure and security solutions to improve security incident response times and lower overall operating overhead for the NAC product itself.

· Focus primary evaluation criteria of NAC solutions on vendors’ abilities to align with an organization’s goals, such as discovery and device visibility, preconnect or postconnect authentication and ease of use, more than on detailed technical comparisons across solutions.

· Plan a multiphase implementation effort that requires commitment from multiple teams including executives, networking, endpoint, service desk and security teams — even for moderately complex organizations.”

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of Secure Access solutions that provide exceptional usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to enable easy, compliant user and device access to resources and applications across data center and cloud environments. Available separately or as part of Pulse Access Suite Plus, Pulse PPS is an enterprise-class NAC solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Key features of Pulse Policy Secure are:

· Easy, phased in deployment — start with visibility, add guest, user and IoT management, and expand with stronger, granular policies for endpoint enforcement, network segregation and threat response

· Streamlined administration — configuration wizard, dashboard and centralize system management

· Popular infrastructure and security integrations — network, WiFi, NGFW, SIEM, MDM and endpoint security, as well as ICS/IIoT security tools

· 360-degree visibility — remote and on-premises authentication, discovery, classification and tracking of managed, unmanaged and rogue endpoint and IoT devices

· Combines both 802.1X and non-802.1X access controls — RADIUS, MAC auth, TNC and SNMP

· Agent and agentless Client — multi-mode NAC, VPN and SDP operation for end-to-end remote, cloud and on-premise intelligence and access control

· Granular policy engine — policy wizard with built-in user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) anomaly detection

· High performance, scalability — each appliance can control up to 50,000 devices and can be centrally managed to control over 1 million devices

· Enhanced high availability — physical and virtual failover and support for hosting PPS in Azure and AWS

* Gartner, Market Guide for Network Access Control, John Watts, Lawrence Orans, Claudio Neiva, May 12, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.