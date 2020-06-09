Pulse Secure Extends Pulse Cares Program

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced it is extending its offer to help customers support ongoing work-from-home (WFH) initiatives and bolster new online business services. The Pulse Cares program will be offered through Sept. 30, 2020, providing flexible licensing and enabling expedited deployment and capacity enhancement to support business continuity as organizations extend digital workplace capabilities in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

The Pulse Cares program is designed to expedite sales and service response to ensure customer business resiliency. Since being introduced earlier this year, Pulse Secure has provided temporary licenses to over 1,500 enterprise accounts that needed immediate support to eliminate deployment delay during their procurement of permanent licenses.

Companies are accelerating digital offerings to offset the economic impact on their business due to the pandemic. According to an upcoming Enterprise Management Associates “Application Delivery Infrastructure for Cloud-Forward Enterprises” report, 40% of organizations needed to increase their application infrastructure to support increased WFH workloads. Additionally, 35% of organizations have invested in more automation, and have added more public cloud services to support COVID-19 WFH transition.

As such, the Pulse Cares program will now offer organizations Pulse vADC temporary licenses for up to a 90-day duration to enable enterprises to increase application performance for WFH productivity and the launch of new online applications and online services.

Massive Increase in Sales YTD in 2020 to Support Global Remote Work Shift Pulse Secure experienced tremendous sales growth aligned to helping thousands of customers maintain business continuity and shift millions of employees to work from home due to COVID-19 – ensuring greater productivity and security. From January through April 2020, Pulse Secure:

Sold millions of end user licenses of its popular secure remote access solution, Pulse Connect Secure. This represents nearly 250% growth over the annual user licenses purchased in 2019.

Added over 350 new customers to an install base of more than 24,000 enterprises and service providers and 20 million users.

While all regions expanded business, Pulse Secure increased licensing in the Asia Pacific region by 300% over previous year.

Expanded their subscription business by more than 10 times that purchased in 2019.

Remote Work from Home Flexibility Becoming a Long-term Trend Research shows a shift to more flexible and permanent remote workplace as a long-term trend that will change the way we all live and work in future. According to the 2020 Remote WFH Cybersecurity Report, produced by Cybersecurity Insiders, 84% of organizations are likely to continue with increased WFH capacity and 54% of organizations plan to accelerate user workflows and apps to cloud-based applications.

Pulse Secure also saw an increase in virtual and cloud appliance sales related to offering rapid and flexible deployment options for remote and work from home access expansion. From January to through April 2020, more than 3,100 new Pulse Secure Appliances were purchased, with over 40% of the appliances being virtual or cloud based.

Pulse Application Delivery Controller (vADC) provides enterprise extensible virtual and cloud application traffic management and availability to ensure app responsiveness and resiliency; including Optimal Gateway Selection across multiple geographic Pulse Connect Secure clusters.