Pulse Secure Appoints Alex Thurber as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Sales Execution and Channel Development

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Thurber brings more than 20 years of experience in security and deep understanding of market to support company’s growth

Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that Alex Thurber is joining the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will be responsible for global sales strategy, management and team development.

Thurber brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across the tech industry for security and channel development. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, General Manager of Blackberry’s Mobility Solutions Business Unit, where he transformed the hardware BU into a mobility solutions licensing group. At WatchGuard, he successfully revamped their sales, channel and go-to-market strategy. Alex has also held sales leadership roles at Tripwire, McAfee, and Cisco Systems.