Publication of the new Code of Conduct for UPS : towards more efficiency in the digital world

July 2021 by Gimélec

As the safety net of data centers in case of power failures, Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) are widely used within the digital world. The quest for more energy efficiency has always been a driver of the UPS market given the importance of energy costs in the data center management. It was translated in 2011 into a voluntary agreement between main manufacturers and the Joint Research Center (JRC)of the European Commission.

In 2021, it is updated1 with more stringent energy efficiency requirements, as a two step approach and a brand new link with the European Code of Conduct for Data Centers. General principles of the Code of Conduct for UPSUPS play a significant role in maximising the availability of systems. UPS modules are often operated in parallel to increase availability and provide extra security of electrical supply to the connectedequipment. The downside : UPS generates energy losses wich are higher than the supply of the consumer direct from the low voltage network.

Since 2011, manufacturers CEMEP UPS representing more than 80% of the market commit to :- only put on the european market products compliance with the energy efficiency requirements set by the Code of Conduct for UPS; - enable JRC to monitor the market by providing relevant data.What’s new ? Every category of UPS saw its energy efficiency requirements improve with sometimes huge gaps between 2011 & 2021 values. It reflects the continuing efforts made by manufacturers to improve their products. A twostep approach has also been introduced: beyond new minimal requirements, the CoC now mentions « elite level » requirements which will be mandatory if a data center operator wants to be compliant with the Code of Conduct for Data Center. This new push & pull strategy will accelerate the natural evolution of UPS toward better energy efficiency.What’s next ? In parallel of securing the availability of systems, UPS technologies are now able to provide flexibilityto the grid : several data center operators are now energy market players and CEMEP UPS is committed to switch proof of concepts projects into a market.

