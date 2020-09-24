Proven Consult and VSight Sign Partnership Agreement for the Middle East

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proven Consultn has announced a strategic partnership with VSight, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) remote support solutions. As per the terms of the agreement, Proven Consult will be VSight’s exclusive partner in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

VSight specializes in AR to eliminate physical boundaries and enhance productivity in remote environments. As an artificial intelligence solutions provider, Proven Consult will deliver consulting services for VSight’s offerings to customers across verticals such as manufacturing, oil & gas, telecom, energy, utilities, automotive and machinery. Proven’s experienced technical team across the GCC will assist customers to address their remote work challenges through VSight’s AR driven solutions.

A recent report by research firm IDC earlier this year said that enterprises are moving to augmented and virtual reality majorly driven by leading use cases with US$ 31.2 Billion spend by 2023. “Augmented Reality (AR) technologies are transforming the traditional business landscape to offer boundless collaboration opportunities and enhance workforce productivity to a whole new level. Our latest partnership with AR technology specialist VSight will further enable us to strengthen our comprehensive portfolio and offer ground-breaking solutions and consulting services to our valued regional customers. We are thrilled to expand our offerings with VSight and look forward to solving customers’ challenges and building regional AR expertise with innovative use cases,”said Anas A. Abdul-Haiy, Director and Deputy CEO, Proven Consult.

As a leading provider of AR remote support and remote assistance software platform, VSight enables customer organizations to easily share knowledge to perform operations such as maintenance, repair, inspection, training remotely. The technology provider offers its state-of-the-art AR-enabled remote support and remote assistance software platform VSight Remote. Developed for enterprises, VSight Remote integrated with smart glasses provides a hands-free approach for field workers to perform their tasks effortlessly and offers a huge potential for efficiency gains. With VSight Remote and smart glasses, businesses can collaborate their experts and workers online by removing the geographic boundaries.