Proofpoint’s new research on 82% of UK businesses paying ransomware ransoms

February 2022 by Shane Curran, CEO at encryption company Evervault

According to new data from Proofpoint released today, 82% of UK businesses affected with ransomware chose to pay the ransom, the highest percentage of any area surveyed and 41% higher than the global average.

Shane believes that encryption isn’t the only security tool, but it is the most important and every app MUST become encrypted. Evervault has raised more than $19 million from high profile backers including Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures and Alex Stamos.

Shane Curran, CEO and founder of Evervault comments:

" Ransomware is one of the most serious threats to organisations around the world. The latest data from Proofpoint highlights how successful and lucrative it really is with 84% of UK organisations paying the ransom.

Businesses must ensure data, whether it’s card details, passwords or health information, is encrypted to prevent them from becoming an easy target for cybercriminals.

If implemented correctly, strong encryption is a business asset and a tool in the arsenal of successful companies. Widespread use of strong encryption would eliminate the continued temptation for businesses to pay ransoms, a dangerous trend that fuels the growth of cybercriminal operations worldwide"