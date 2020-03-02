Proact signs multiyear managed services contract with SBU

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Swedish Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Assessment of Social Services (SBU) has assigned Proact to manage its IT operations. SBU selected Proact as the agency’s new provider of managed data centre services. Selection took place by public procurement according to the coordinated framework agreement covering IT operations provided by the National Procurement Services, which includes Proact as a designated supplier. Services to be delivered are defined by a multiyear contract with an estimated total value of SEK 20 million over the duration of the contract.

The assignment includes managed services for IT infrastructure, networking and workplace, as well as a service desk function. In effect, Proact will act an extension of the agency’s IT department, while also serving as advisors to SBU and as strategic partner to support the agency’s further digitalisation. Proact’s workplace services enables SBU to shape a personalised user environment. This addresses the different needs of various professional roles, as well as the organisational requirements for mobility, confidentiality, service availability and performance. The workplace services are cloud-enabled, highly flexible and use a delivery model that allows SBU to quickly scale capacity to meet temporary needs.