Proact builds a healthier and more modern data centre for NHS Blood and Transplant

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proact is working with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to modernise the IT infrastructure platform used by its Blood and Transplant special health authority (NHSBT), to manage transfusions and transplants across the country

To support and improve its ongoing donor operations, NHSBT has prioritised the modernisation of its business-critical applications. The organisation therefore looked to establish a new data centre platform that enabled private cloud functionalities and better business agility and scalability.

Based on its data centre and cloud experience within the healthcare industry, Proact has been selected as design, implementation and support partner. The new platform is based on hyper-converged infrastructure technology from Cisco and enables the agility and scalability required by NHSBT.

NHSBT will benefit from simplified management, reduced maintenance costs and better automation possibilities which will eliminate time-consuming manual tasks. NHSBT’s IT resources can instead support value-driven, business-critical projects which benefit and improve donors’ experiences.

“Our priority in the selection phase was to choose a professional, flexible partner that had the necessary experience to deliver this high-profile critical infrastructure project. We chose Proact because they understood NHSBT and the challenge we faced, and were flexible enough to wrap their own services around the implementation. We look forward to using this new platform to increase scalability and performance, and to add new future capability to burst and expand into the cloud when necessary”, says Neil Hatfield at NHSBT.