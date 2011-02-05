Proact appoints Linda Höljö as new CFO

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proact has appointed Linda Höljö as new CFO and member of Group management and she will assume her position on August 17, 2020.

Linda most recently comes from the role of CFO at Quant and has a strong background from various financial roles within the services business at Ericsson, as CFO at Besedo Global Services and as an analyst and investor at, among others, InnovationsKapital, the Wallenberg Foundations and Investor.

The current CFO, Jonas Persson, has decided to leave the company after more than 20 years for a new challenge outside Proact. Jonas has had a key role in the company’s development, and we want to thank him for his excellent efforts during these years.