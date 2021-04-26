ProLion targets ransomware protection market

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

The vendor - which dominates its domestic Austrian market - is now investing for growth in the USA and UK, as well as building its footprint across Europe, notably in Germany and the Benelux. The company has added a number of new hires to the business across multiple sales and marketing functions as well as launching an aggressive channel recruitment program centred on ONTAP resellers. Robert Graf, Founder and General Manager, ProLion, stated: “The increased frequency of cyber breaches, coupled with the obvious difficulties of recovering from these attacks during a pandemic, has seen demand for our solutions increase. We have seen growth of 100% over each the past four years as a result and are now setting our sights even higher.

ProLion’s core solution – CryptoSpike - is a best-in-class security and access transparency solution for the data centre which eliminates system downtime and data loss risks within ONTAP environments. Today it provides data insights for 450+ customers across retail, finance, telco, healthcare and manufacturing. Outside of its ransomware protection solutions ProLion also has a range of always-on data availability products, namely ClusterLion for MetroCluster and ClusterLion for SAP Services as well as data management and analytics products such as DataOptimiser, DataAnalyzer and RestoreManager.

According to threat hunting and cyber-intelligence firm Group-IB the number of ransomware attacks grew by more than 150% in 2020. It’s research also found that ransomware attacks not only grew in numbers but also in scale and sophistication – the average ransom demand increased by more than twofold and amounted to £120,000 ($170,000) in 2020.