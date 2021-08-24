President Biden Hosts Cybersecurity Summit

August 2021 by Tony Cole, CTO at Attivo Networks

“It’s great that the President has called a meeting to discuss cybersecurity, however we need a lot more than just a discussion. There have been some very good steps as of late with Chris Inglis and Jen Easterly confirmed and now in their roles at the WH and CISA (respectively) and the President’s Executive Order on cyber now in place. What we need is a more effective public strategy on deterring attackers and a prime focus on detection. Prevention is critical and can’t be overlooked however quick detection of attacks is critical to mitigating damage. Something that still isn’t talked about a lot. Look at MITRE ATT&CK and MITRE Engage/MITRE Shield, the yin and yang of attack and defence. Then instrument your enterprise accordingly because just another large meeting won’t fix these major challenges facing every organization.”