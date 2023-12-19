Precisely announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Precisely announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. The designation recognises Precisely for its expertise in enabling customers to build trust in their data stored and processed in various AWS services. It closely follows the news of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite achieving Amazon Redshift Service Ready certification1, announced at AWS re:Invent 2023 last month – underscoring a strengthening relationship between the two companies.

Achieving AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Precisely as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member by providing specialised software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite2 provides organisations worldwide3 with the tools necessary to deliver accuracy, consistency, and location-based context to data stored on AWS. By leveraging the Suite’s combination of data integrity services, customers can access valuable data from modern and legacy systems in near real time, proactively detect issues, deliver the highest-quality data, uncover previously hidden relationships, and enrich data with added context.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program5 to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.